Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Stays hot in Saturday's win

Dingler went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Getting the start at DH to keep his red-hot bat in the lineup, Dingler came through with an RBI single in the fifth inning to get Detroit on the board before he wrapped up the scoring with a solo shot off Trevor Richards in the seventh. Dingler has six multi-hit performances in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's hitting a blistering .429 (18-for-42) with seven extra-base hits including three homers, along with nine RBI and 10 runs.