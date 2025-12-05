Anderson signed a one-year contract with the Tigers on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Anderson previously signed a minor-league deal with Detroit ahead of the 2024 campaign, but he left the organization mid-season to pitch in Korea. The 31-year-old righty most recently turned in a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 171.2 innings in the KBO -- good enough for the Tigers to bump their offer up to a major-league contract. Anderson converted to a starter during his time overseas, and he is expected to compete for a spot in Detroit's rotation during spring training.