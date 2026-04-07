Anderson allowed one run on two hits across three innings of relief in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Twins. He walked two and struck out four.

Anderson relieved Detroit starter Casey Mize, who was mostly ineffective across 4.1 innings. The former kept Detroit in the game in his most effective outing so far this season, though he still didn't keep the opposition off the scoreboard. Anderson has been scored on in all four of his appearances, and he's sitting with a 7.11 ERA overall, so he still leaves a lot to be desired from a fantasy perspective. The righty should stick in a long-relief role for the Tigers.