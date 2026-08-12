Tigers' Drew Anderson: Still not fully stretched out

Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Guardians, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander pitched well and tossed a season-high 70 pitches (44 for strikes), but Anderson continues to face workload restrictions as a member of the rotation. Over two starts since having his role changed last week, he's worked just 7.2 innings but has given up only one run with a 4:3 K:BB. Jack Flaherty (forearm) remains in his throwing progression and has no target date for his return, while Justin Verlander (hamstring) has yet to throw off a mound and River Ryan (hamstring) is still on the IL at Triple-A, so Anderson will continue patching the hole in the Tigers' rotation for the foreseeable future. He's set to make his next start at home this weekend against the White Sox, and he might get enough leeway to qualify for a win.