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Tigers' Framber Valdez: Earns sixth win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Valdez (6-7) allowed two runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Saturday.

Valdez put together a strong performance in this outing, going seven frames for the second time in his last four starts. The veteran left-hander has allowed 12 runs (11 earned) across 19.2 innings over his last four starts, with his two best performances in that span coming against the A's. He's at a 4.41 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 98:43 K:BB through 120.1 innings over 22 starts this season. Valdez is projected to make his next start on the road in San Francisco.

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