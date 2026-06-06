Tigers' Framber Valdez: Finally back in win column

Valdez (3-4) picked up the win in Friday's 7-3 victory over the Mariners, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw wasn't particularly efficient, needing 102 pitches (61 strikes) to record 15 outs, but Valdez didn't give up any extra-base hits and shut the door on Seattle after the visitors scratched out a first-inning run. It was Valdez's first win since April 19, and over eight starts since that date he's managed a 4.85 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB in 42.2 innings. He'll look to build on Friday's performance in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Twins.