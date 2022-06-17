Soto (2-4) took the loss and a blown save Thursday versus the Rangers. He allowed three runs on a hit, two walks and a hit batter while striking out two in one inning.

Soto loaded the bases and then saw them cleared when Ezequiel Duran hit a three-run triple to put the Rangers ahead. Prior to Thursday, Soto had converted his last nine save chances. This was only the third time all year he's allowed multiple runs, and he still has a solid 3.00 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB across 24 innings. The southpaw is 13-for-15 in save chances, so his role as closer should be fairly stable unless he endures an extended slump.