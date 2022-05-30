Soto worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save in Monday's win over the Twins. He struck out one.

Soto recorded his second save in as many days, giving him nine for the season in 10 chances. After a few rough outings earlier this month, the lefty has now tallied eight straight scoreless appearances, which has lowered his ERA to 2.16. Detroit is just 18-29, so Soto may not see a ton of save opportunities moving forward, but he should still have plenty of fantasy value due to his role and recent performance.