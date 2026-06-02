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Tigers' Hao-Yu Lee: Hits second home run Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lee went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 10-9 win over the Rays.

Lee's second home run at the MLB level was one of five long balls hit by Detroit in the high-scoring contest. The 23-year-old infielder is off to a fairly slow start with a .205 batting average and .578 OPS across his first 32 games in the majors, though he's seeing more playing time at second base with Gleyber Torres (oblique) on the injured list. However, Torres could be back as soon as Tuesday, which would likely push Lee back to the bench or down to the minors.

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