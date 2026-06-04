Tigers' Jackson Jobe: Close to facing hitters again

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Jobe (elbow) is expected to resume facing hitters in live batting practice "in a few weeks," Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Jobe has been conducting his rehab from last June's Tommy John surgery at the Tigers' facility in Lakeland, Fla., but he met up with the big club this week for its series versus Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. He threw a lengthy bullpen session Tuesday in front of the Tigers' medical team and coaching staff, with Hinch noting afterward that the Detroit brass came away encouraged from the workout. Hinch said that Jobe has now completed about 10 or 11 bullpen sessions, setting the stage for him to take the next step forward in the rehab process by facing hitters. The Tigers remain hopeful that Jobe will be able to return from the 60-day injured list at some point after the All-Star break.