The Tigers announced Wednesday that Jobe (back) has resumed facing hitters in live batting practice at Single-A Lakeland, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Jobe has been recovering from lumbar spine inflammation all season, but now that he's facing hitters again, he looks to be on the cusp of making his 2023 debut. Before he joins the High-A West Michigan rotation, the Tigers may have Jobe make a handful of rehab appearances with Lakeland or with their rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.