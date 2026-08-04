Tigers' Jackson Jobe: Set to join rotation

Jobe (elbow) will return from the injured list during Detroit's weekend series against the Giants, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Jobe will claim one of the vacancies in Detroit's rotation created by Tarik Skubal's move to Los Angeles and Casey Mize's move to San Diego. Sidelined since June 2025 due to Tommy John surgery, Jobe was cleared to begin a rehab assignment July 7 and has since posted a 1.76 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB in 15.1 innings across five starts. He built up to 69 pitches during his last outing at High-A West Michigan, so he could still have a limit placed on his workload when he makes his season debut over the weekend.