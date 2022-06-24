Jobe has a 4.60 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 34:16 K:BB through 29.1 innings (10 starts) for Single-A Lakeland.
The Tigers have been stretching him out a bit more recently, as his last two starts have been his longest of the season, but Jobe hasn't really popped even in short bursts. His strikeout rate is good but falls short of spectacular, while his walk rate is rough and he's been fairly hittable. That said, it's still very early in the 19-year-old righty's career, so there's no reason to count him out after less than 30 pro innings. It's increasingly clear that Jobe's going to be brought up the ladder slowly.