Jones will undergo an MRI on his injured hamstring, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

According to manager Ron Gardenhire, a trip to the disabled list is a possibility for the young outfielder. If Jones is required to miss an extended period of time, Victor Reyes figures to be the main beneficiary of increased playing time, though Ronny Rodriguez could also see an uptick in time if Niko Goodrum moves into the outfield to fill the void.

