Rogers is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

After starting the first two games of the series behind the plate, Rogers will head to the bench for Sunday's matinee. Eric Haase takes over catching duties and will bat sixth. The two players have largely split the backstop role this season, though Rogers has been a bit more effective offensively with a .692 OPS compared to a .566 mark for Haase. Rogers has also supplied eight home runs in 108 at-bats.