Foley pitched a clean eighth inning in Friday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays, with Tyler Holton working the ninth for the save.

After Beau Brieske started the eighth inning by allowing a single, a home run and another single, the Tigers turned to Foley. He managed to retire Vladimir Guerrero, Justin Turner and Leo Jimenez in order to maintain Detroit's lead and ultimately earn a hold. While Foley might move around some due to matchups, he should still be considered the team's top option for saves, though both Holton and Shelby Miller are waiting in the wings as needed. The fluid situation depresses Foley's fantasy value a bit compared to other closers.