Teheran said he didn't have his usual arm or leg strength after contracting COVID-19 last summer, and that impacted his mechanics during the season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Teheran posted an atrocious 10.05 ERA in 31.1 innings with the Angels, so it's clear he was never quite right after his COVID-19 diagnosis. He ended up signing a minor-league contract with the Tigers earlier this month, but he could earn a rotation spot if he's back to full strength. The righty posted a much better 3.64 ERA on average while with Atlanta from 2013 through 2019.