Tigers' Justin Verlander: Completes bullpen session

Verlander (hip) tossed a bullpen session Saturday in Chicago, MLB.com reports.

Verlander returned to the mound three days after he completed a four-inning, 66-pitch simulated game Wednesday during which he topped out at 95.3 mph with his fastball, per Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. As he works his way back from the left hip injury that has kept him on the shelf since April 4, the 43-year-old hurler has been building up his pitch count through a series of sim games thus far, but Detroit could still have him make a minor-league rehab start before bringing him back from the 60-day injured list. After completing his bullpen session, Verlander will likely be re-evaluated Sunday before the Tigers determine his next step.