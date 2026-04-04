The Tigers placed Verlander on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to left hip inflammation, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Verlander was lit up for five earned runs in just 3.2 innings during his first start of the season Monday, and he seems to have come out of that appearance with the hip injury. He'll be eligible to return from the IL on April 16, though it's unknown if he'll be ready by then. In the meantime, Keider Montero will come up from Triple-A Toledo to fill the opening in Detroit's rotation.