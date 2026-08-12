Tigers' Kenley Jansen: Allows run but secures 14th save

Jansen allowed a run on a hit and two walks across an inning of relief but managed to secure the save in Tuesday's 6-4 victory over the Guardians.

Jansen got the top of the ninth inning staked to a 6-3 lead and it was a struggle for Detroit's closer, as he needed 29 pitches to retire three batters. The subpar outing was still enough for the veteran reliever to record his 14th save of the season, and he's been mostly good lately with a 2.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts across 10 innings in his last 10 appearances. Jansen has no real competition for the closer role at the moment, which gives him fantasy value even though he's not the same dominant force he was earlier in his career.