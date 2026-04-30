Jansen (0-2) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk while not retiring any batters to blow the save and take the loss Wednesday against Atlanta.

Staked to a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jansen came unraveled quickly. He walked Ozzie Albies to start the frame, then served up a walkoff home run to Matt Olson. It was Jansen's second straight blown save opportunity and his third already this year in nine chances to go along with a 6.14 ERA. The veteran's impressive MLB track record suggests he'll be given some leeway in the closer role, though he has not been overly effective so far in his first season with the Tigers.