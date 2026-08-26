Jansen pitched a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout to record the save in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rays.

After allowing two earned runs and blowing the save his last time out Wednesday, Jansen bounced back with a much better performance to secure his 17th save of the season in 22 chances. The active MLB saves leader hasn't been as sharp this year as he has been in the past, and his current 4.08 ERA would be a new career worst, but Jansen is still locked in as Detroit's closer due to his impressive track record across 17 seasons in the majors.