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Tigers' Kenley Jansen: Expected back Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday that Jansen (pelvis) remains on track to be activated from the 15-day injured list Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Hinch admitted that Jansen was "rusty" during his one and only rehab outing with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, yielding three earned runs while recording only two outs. However, the right pelvic inflammation that sent Jansen to the IL last month was not an issue, so the veteran reliever will return Friday in Cleveland when first eligible. Jansen has had an up-and-down 2026 campaign with a 4.80 ERA and four blown saves, but there's a good chance he'll get another opportunity to serve as the Tigers' primary closer.

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