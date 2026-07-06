Tigers' Kenley Jansen: Locks down 10th save Sunday

Jansen tossed a scoreless inning of relief to earn the save in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Jansen only needed eight pitches to retire Texas in order as he efficiently earned his 10th save of the season in 14 chances. The veteran reliever has had some ups and downs this year, including allowing four earned runs over 2.2 innings in his three most recent appearances before Sunday's improved effort. Overall, Jansen is sitting with a 4.98 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 23 strikeouts across 21.2 innings this season, making him a volatile fantasy option so far in his first campaign with the Tigers.