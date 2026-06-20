Tigers' Kenley Jansen: Nails down eighth save

Jansen tossed a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout to earn the save in Friday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Jansen needed only 10 pitches to put Chicago down in order and secure his eighth save of the season in 12 chances. The veteran righty has now made two scoreless appearances with three strikeouts since returning from a brief stint on the injured list due to right pelvic inflammation. It looks like the reset helped get Jansen back on track after a rough patch earlier in the year, and he should remain locked in as Detroit's closer.