Tigers' Kenley Jansen: Notches ninth save

Jansen gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his ninth save of the season in a 4-1 win over the White Sox. He failed to strike out a batter.

The veteran closer made things interesting by allowing the tying run to come to the plate with two outs, but Jansen got Drew Romo to fly out to center field to end the contest. Despite missing a couple weeks due to a a pelvic issue, Jansen's been locked in since the beginning of May, getting scored upon in only one of his last 11 appearances while posting a 2.53 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB in 10.2 innings.