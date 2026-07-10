Tigers' Kenley Jansen: Secures 11th save Thursday

Jansen worked around a hit and a walk to secure the save in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Athletics. He struck out one.

Jansen wasn't his sharpest as he allowed a few baserunners and needed 19 pitches to get through the ninth inning, but he still managed to lock down his 11th save in 15 chances this season. The veteran hasn't been his typical dominant self with a 4.76 ERA across 22.2 innings, which is up from 2.59 last year and his career ERA of 2.62. Despite some struggles, Jansen seems locked in as Detroit's closer, and his impressive MLB track record suggests he could pitch better as the season rolls along.