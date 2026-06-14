Tigers' Kenley Jansen: Sharp in return

Jansen pitched a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Guardians.

Jansen was reinstated Friday after landing on the injured list in late May due to right pelvic inflammation, and he looked good in his first game action since returning. The veteran reliever had blown four saves and seen his ERA climb to 4.80 before getting shut down, but it's possible he wasn't quite right mechanically. Now that he's had time to rest and recover, Jansen should slot back in as Detroit's closer, and he can still be an effective pitcher at this stage of his long career when healthy, as he demonstrated last season with a 2.59 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 59 innings with the Angels.