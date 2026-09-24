McGonigle went 3-for-5 with a double in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Nationals.

The Tigers only managed eight hits in total, helping to explain why McGonigle wasn't able to cross the plate despite another strong effort from the leadoff spot. The 22-year-old appears to have the AL Rookie of the Year Award sewn up, but he isn't coasting to the finish line -- through 20 games in September, McGonigle has produced a .305/.396/.512 slash line with nine extra-base hits including three homers, plus 11 runs, 12 RBI and a 13:14 BB:K. He's the first Detroit rookie to collect 50 extra-base hits in a season since Steve Kemp in 1977.