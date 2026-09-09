McGonigle went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Twins.

McGonigle provided all of Detroit's offense in the fifth inning with his 16th home run of the season, which was his second long ball in as many nights. After slowing down a bit in August with a .231 batting average and .697 OPS across 27 games, the rookie infielder is aiming to wrap up his debut campaign with a flourish. No matter how he finishes the year, McGonigle has done more than enough to establish himself as a rising fantasy star heading into 2027.