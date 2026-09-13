McGonigle went 2-for-5 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Rockies.

McGonigle is only batting .244 across 10 contests this month, though he's gone deep three times in his last five games. Overall, the rookie infielder is batting .272 with 17 home runs, and the fact that his power is beginning to emerge at the MLB level is a promising sign going forward. McGonigle profiles as someone who can maintain a strong batting average throughout his career, and it's starting to look like he could be a perennial threat to tally 20 homers as well.