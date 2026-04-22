McGonigle went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 12-4 loss to the Brewers.

Despite the lopsided loss, McGonigle continued to be a bright spot for the Tigers. The rookie infielder is now riding a six-game hitting streak, with the last three games all going down as multi-hit efforts. Overall, McGonigle is batting a robust .322 with a .904 OPS, and the prospect hype surrounding the 21-year-old has quickly translated into elite fantasy performance.