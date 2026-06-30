Tigers' Kevin McGonigle: Productive again in win

McGonigle went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in Monday's 7-3 win over the Yankees.

McGonigle now has at least one hit in 19 of the 24 games he's played this month, and he's batting .281 overall in June, which is right in line with his .284 average for the season. The rookie has been incredibly consistent and productive thus far, and while he did strike out twice Monday, he has only 50 of them across 306 at-bats in 82 contests. The Tigers also batted McGonigle third Monday for just the fifth time this year after he's mostly served as the leadoff man, at least recently. A more permanent move down a few spots in the order could allow the youngster to tally more RBI, though it may slightly decrease how often he comes around to score.