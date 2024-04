Single-A Lakeland reinstated McGonigle (hamstring) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday, with the infielder going 5-for-11 with two doubles, three walks, two runs, two RBI and three stolen bases in four games since returning to the lineup.

McGonigle missed about two weeks of action to begin the season while recovering from a left hamstring strain, but the injury hasn't inhibited since he made his return less than a week ago.