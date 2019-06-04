Funkhouser (shoulder) has been activated from the 7-day injured list and is starting Tuesday for High-A Lakeland, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Funkhouser was moved to the minor-league injured list exactly a month ago due to a right shoulder impingement, but he's been cleared to return. He could draw a few starts in the lower levels of the minors before returning to Triple-A Toledo.

