Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said he'd like Martin to be aggressive on the bases atop the lineup, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Martin's career high in steals is 36, which he recorded in 2013 with the Rangers. The 30-year-old stole just seven bases last season, but Martin struggled across the board and got on base at just a .232 clip. If he can improve upon that mark in 2018, it sounds like Martin should have a chance to record a decent number of steals as Detroit's tablesetter.