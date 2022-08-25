Manning (1-1) tossed six scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Giants. He allowed five hits and no walks, while striking out eight.

Making just his seventh start of the season, Manning looked sharp, and he's now allowed just one run across 13 innings in his last two appearances. The righty has a nice 2.37 ERA in his limited work this season, and he could be setting himself up for a breakout 2023 campaign if he can put his injury issues behind him and fully tap into the potential that made him a top prospect a few years ago. Manning will look to keep rolling in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Mariners.