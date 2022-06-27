Manning (biceps) has resumed throwing off flat ground from 90 feet at the Tigers' spring training facility in Lakeland, Fla., Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 24-year-old has already spent more than two months on the 10-day injured list, and he may have a tough time making it back before the All-Star break even though he hasn't been shut down from throwing. He still has to increase his long-toss distance before advancing to mound work and then facing hitters before the Tigers send him back out on a rehab assignment. After previously making four rehab starts with Triple-A Toledo in May, Manning was pulled off the assignment while he was pitching through biceps tendinitis. He was initially placed on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation.