Boyd (4-5) allowed four runs on seven hits across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Twins. He walked one and struck out eight.

After allowing five runs and taking the loss in his last start, it looked like Boyd was headed for another rough outing when he allowed four runs in the second inning. However, the lefty settled in from there and managed to earn his first win since May 19. Boyd will still take a middling 5.60 ERA into his next start, which is tentatively set for Wednesday against the Royals, giving him a good chance to earn a win in consecutive appearances for the first time this season.