Boyd (triceps) has been steadily increasing his throwing distance off flat ground, but he has yet to be cleared for mound work since being placed on the 10-day injured list June 15, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

While it's a positive sign that Boyd isn't shut down, the Tigers aren't counting on him to return from the injured list before the end of July. A firmer target date for Boyd's reinstatement should come once he's sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment, but he has multiple hurdles to clear in the recovery process before he reaches that point.