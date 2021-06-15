Manager A.J. Hinch suggested that Boyd could be in line for a stint on the injured list after he exited his start in Monday's 10-3 win over the Royals with a suspected triceps issue, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. "We're gonna have to figure out some things," Hinch said, in reference to who might replace Boyd in the rotation.

The Tigers officially attributed Boyd's removal from the contest to left arm discomfort, but the southpaw will undergo additional evaluation Tuesday before providing an update on his condition. Reliever Alex Lange also exited Monday's contest with a shoulder injury, so both he and Boyd could be placed on the IL as soon as Tuesday if Detroit wants to restock its pitching staff with some fresh arms. Before departing, Boyd worked around five hits to toss 2.1 scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 3.44 for the season.