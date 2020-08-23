Boyd (0-4) allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six across 5.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against Cleveland.

Boyd had his best start of the season, only his second without allowing a home run. He did not surrender a run while in the game, but exited the contest with runners on first and second that the bullpen allowed to score. It's been an ugly start to the campaign for Boyd, as he has an 8.48 ERA and has allowed 2.5 HR/9 across six starts and 28.2 innings. He'll look to build on this positive outing his next turn through the rotation, currently projected to come Thursday against Minnesota