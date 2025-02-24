Meadows will undergo further testing on his injured biceps Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Meadows tweaked his biceps Saturday. The Tigers do not appear overly concerned about the injury, but more will be known Tuesday when the test results are revealed. Regardless of the test results, Meadows is expected to receive a few days of rest.
