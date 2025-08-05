Tigers' Reese Olson: Given PRP injection
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olson has been given a platelet-rich plasma injection in his injured right shoulder, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Olson will not require surgery for his right shoulder strain, but he has already been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. The hope is that the PRP injection will help speed along the healing process and give Olson a chance to return at some point during the postseason, should the Tigers make a playoff run.
