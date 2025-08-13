Kahnle allowed two runs on two hits and two walks across 1.1 innings of relief in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the White Sox. He struck out two.

Kahnle has allowed at least one run in five of his last six outings, and he has a 9.53 ERA during the rough stretch. Since the start of July, the veteran's ERA is an even uglier 16.36. Before then, Kahnle was having a nice season with a 1.77 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 31 strikeouts across his first 35.2 innings of 2025, but he's now sitting with a 5.21 ERA and 1.33 WHIP, and the righty has quickly fallen out of favor in the Detroit bullpen.