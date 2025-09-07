Kahnle (1-4) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while retiring only two batters in relief to take the loss Sunday against the White Sox.

After a rough patch earlier this summer, Kahnle had seemingly righted the ship with seven straight scoreless appearances coming into Sunday, but he took a step backward with a rough performance. The veteran righty now has a 4.80 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 54.1 innings this season, which is a far cry from the 2.11 ERA and 1.15 WHIP he posted in 42.2 regular-season innings for the Yankees last year.