Kahnle (1-5) allowed a run on two hits while retiring just one batter to take the loss Friday against the Red Sox.

Tasked with maintaining a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the ninth inning, Kahnle allowed a Romy Gonzalez single followed by a Ceddanne Rafaela walk-off triple in a game the Tigers really could have used in their playoff chase. The veteran righty has mostly been good lately, as this was just the second time in his last nine appearances that he's been scored on. However, Kahnle's endured a few rough patches this season, and his 4.43 ERA overall is a big step back from last year's 2.11 figure.