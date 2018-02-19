Tigers' Travis Wood: Gets splint removed
Wood had the splint on his right index finger removed Friday and isn't expected to face any limitations while playing catch during spring training, Katie Strang of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Since the injury was to his non-throwing hand, Wood, who required stitches for the digit following a January crossbow accident, had been able to throw bullpen sessions and take part in long toss when pitchers reported to camp last week, but was unable to don a glove while wearing the splint. After meeting with team doctors, Wood received the green light to remove the protection from his finger and looks like he'll now be able to proceed uninhibited in his quest for an Opening Day roster spot with Detroit. It's unlikely that Wood, a non-roster invitee, will merit serious consideration for the back end of the Tigers' rotation, but his existing familiarity with new pitching coach Chris Bosio from their time together with the Cubs along with Detroit's lack of lefty relief options could aid the 31-year-old's chances of claiming a bullpen gig.
