Tigers' Troy Melton: Another scoreless outing

Melton (7-1) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out four over seven shutout innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Melton posted a nearly identical line to his last start, coming up one strikeout short of matching what he did versus the Orioles last week. This was his third scoreless outing of the season, all of which have come since the start of July. Melton is at a superb 1.58 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 64:23 K:BB through 74 innings over 12 starts this season. The 7.8 K/9 is about the only downside to his performance so far, but Melton should get a chance to shine for the Tigers now that he's out of the shadows of Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize. Melton's next start is projected to be at San Francisco.