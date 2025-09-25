Melton will start Thursday's game in Cleveland, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Each of Melton's last 10 appearances have come in relief, though he did throw three innings as recently as Sept. 13. The rookie right-hander will be pitching on four days' rest and should be capable of going a few innings for the Tigers, if needed. Keider Montero should be available for bulk out of the bullpen, though it's unclear whether the Tigers intend to use him.